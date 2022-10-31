Halloween Special! 'Unbaptisms' are on sale for only $10 (at pride events no less)

Jim Crenshaw





October 31, 2022





Feeling the burden of your childhood baptism? Is being a Christian weighing heavy on your heart? Well, you're in luck. The Satanic Temple is touring Pride events where low IQ pedophiles and other worthless excuses for humanity can pay 10 dollars to get an upside-down cross drawn on their forehead (for a few dollars extra, tattooed on their asses) in ash and after chanting the simple phrase 'Hail Satan' and you're all set. You are now unbaptized. You even get a little shitty diploma that you can hang on your wall next to your pentagram.





Still want to be tolerant and accepting? Not me. Sodom and Gomorrah right in our faces. I can't say what I would like to do to them. The feds might knock on my door...again. (That is a joke...sort of) I do hope they all burn in hell soon. Think about it for a second. It takes a real retard to believe in one but not the other. Seriously?





Never mock God you idiots. If Biden gets wind of this he will allow it on the White House Lawn for sure. I wonder if any of these mental midgets have thought for a second that eternal damnation is free and that it does not cost 10 bucks?





