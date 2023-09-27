Dr Jennifer Daniels - Your Health Questions Answered On A Plethora of Issues on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (09.25.23)

As you experience value from our presentations, please consider donating https://oneradionetwork.com/donate/





Cow tendons not only strengthens her body but it really grew her hair. The story on testing positive on HPV? Overall Dr. Jen likes water with minerals over spring water and pure distilled water and not, ever tap water. Cow small intestines are great remedy for gut issues of all flavors. Eye bright is traditional tonic for the eyes

-What causes Braxton hicks? What makes a baby born premature or late? Some have easy, fast labors and others long & very painful. Is there a reason for this? How can I prepare to have an easier labor? How long should a baby be breast fed? What causes low milk production? How to optimize milk production?

-What would help with corns and bunions.

-What recommend to heal a dental abscess on the gums that is not responding to oil pulling with coconut oil?

-What do you think about Black Salve?

-I am 40yrs, imbalance & wobbly in head, sometimes dizzy too. Throbbing ears sometimes and sharp sounds echoing which irritates me. I also have shaky hands and legs. Getting short sight & unclear vision. What can I do?

-What can I do about the varicose veins on the back of my legs.

-Supplements you take?

-Right calf & foot swollen for a couple mths. Cause & get rid of the swelling?

-Healthiest form of sweetener?

-17yr old daughter has a high antinucleic index of the thyroid.

-Recommendation for pain from lordosis?

-I’ve been taking vitality capsules for quite some time. Now I’m constipated. What’s going on?

-Someone I know, after the 2nd jab, her legs are now paralyzed. Then she got her legs back, hen, out of the blue, her legs got paralyzed again?

-Can too much sexual activity cause early aging? What could be consumed to offset that?

-Male late 50s, recurring back pain from kidneys, told approaching transplant status, not on dialysis. Only treatment is highly restrictive diet as they “monitor the decline.”

-Preventing pre eclampsia.

-I followed your recommendations for resolving for a viral encephalitis.

-A couple of shows ago, a wasting type 2 diabetic asked how to gain much needed weight. You mentioned he could eat potatoes?

-What foods good for rebuilding the gum tissue.

-Can distilled or reverse osmosis water cause joint pain?

-People with very high iron levels- can they eat liver without raising their iron levels? Does Dr. Daniels still recommend Vicks vapor rub for cataracts and eye issues?

-My husband suffers from severe chemical sensitivity especially from synthetic perfumes and any artificial fragrances. What can you suggest?

-Is there a way to gain a few inches with height in early 20s or do genetics determine this factor.





