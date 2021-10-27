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Gravitas: Revealed: How Pfizer blackmails countries for shots
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167 views • October 27, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nYIJxoh7gqw&;t=5s

Is Pfizer putting profits above lives? Public Citizen, a non-profit organization says that Pfizer can stop countries from speaking about contracts, block vaccine donations, unilaterally change delivery schedules & demand public assets as collateral. Palki Sharma tells you more.

#Pfizer #CovidVaccine #Gravitas

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy