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Del BigTree at the HighWire
September 23, 2022
The battle with Big Tech for free speech is heating up! States are passing bills to stop the social media censorship, and legislators are holding investigative hearings, while a recent lawsuit including several State Attorneys General is making headway.
#SenRonJohnson #JoshHawley #Facebook #BigTechCensorship
POSTED: September 23, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lai5p-the-big-tech-battle-for-free-speech-is-heating-up.html