Christians today like Saul Later Paul Thought He Was Doing God's Work

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saul (later the Apostle Paul) fiercely persecuted early Christians . As a zealous Pharisee, he believed this violent crusade protected Jewish law from heresy. His life changed on the road to Damascus when the resurrected Jesus blinded him, revealing that his "righteous" mission was actually fighting God.