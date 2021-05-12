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The Return of our Swedish Doctor, explaining it ALL!
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272 views • May 12, 2021
** NOTE THIS IS CENSORSHIP-PROOFED - NO MEDICAL ADVICE PUSHED **
Had an excellent and data-packed convo with our excellent Swedish ER doc - Sebastian Rushworth MD - we cover the whole gamut!
His new book is an absolute zinger, and written so that laypeople can understand it all - GET IT HERE: https://sebastianrushworth.com/2021/03/11/covid-why-most-of-what-you-know-is-wrong/
SUBSCRIBE TO MY ODYSEE CHANNEL TOO: https://odysee.com/@IvorCummins:f
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
AUDIO PODCAST HERE: https://thefatemperor.com/fat-emperor-podcast-on-many-platforms-choose-your-favorite/
Had an excellent and data-packed convo with our excellent Swedish ER doc - Sebastian Rushworth MD - we cover the whole gamut!
His new book is an absolute zinger, and written so that laypeople can understand it all - GET IT HERE: https://sebastianrushworth.com/2021/03/11/covid-why-most-of-what-you-know-is-wrong/
SUBSCRIBE TO MY ODYSEE CHANNEL TOO: https://odysee.com/@IvorCummins:f
NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing and much more does require support - please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W
- alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins
AUDIO PODCAST HERE: https://thefatemperor.com/fat-emperor-podcast-on-many-platforms-choose-your-favorite/
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