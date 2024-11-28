2 - The Evidence – The Local Cloud and the journey of the sun in the galaxy

In this second video of the series «the Evidence» we will analyze 2 particular celestial arrangements.





The first is related to the position of the solar system in the Galaxy, our Milky Way.

In fact, the solar system is in a position where cosmic radiation is 6 times higher than in previous centuries.





The second concerns the arrangement of the gas planets with respect to the Earth.

Since they are all on the opposite side to the Earth, in the months from March to September, they do not protect us from the cosmic radiation coming from the Galaxy.





These 2 anomalies cause the increase in cosmic rays: the first has had an effect since the beginning of 1900 while the second anomaly has had an effect in recent years.

In the next video we will analyze the causes due to the greater exposure to cosmic rays.