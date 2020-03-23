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‘Lost’ actor says drug Trump touted was ‘secret weapon’ to his COVID-19 recovery
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65 views • March 23, 2020
March 22, 2020 | Tom Tillison
Daniel Dae Kim, star of “Lost,” posted a video on Instagram saying he has pretty much recovered from coronavirus and touted the antimalarial drug that President Trump is pushing — and being attacked for by many in the liberal media.
Source: https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/03/22/lost-actor-says-drug-trump-touted-was-secret-weapon-to-his-covid-19-recovery-900347
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Daniel Dae Kim, star of “Lost,” posted a video on Instagram saying he has pretty much recovered from coronavirus and touted the antimalarial drug that President Trump is pushing — and being attacked for by many in the liberal media.
Source: https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/03/22/lost-actor-says-drug-trump-touted-was-secret-weapon-to-his-covid-19-recovery-900347
TO SEE THIS VIDEO OR MANY OTHER VIDEOS ON ALTERNATIVE SITES GO TO THESE LINK(S):
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kTBlmyUvNWam/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/thedeadgene
https://gab.com/thedeadgene
https://thedeadgene.home.blog/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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