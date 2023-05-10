IMPORTANT Press Conference on Biden Family's Business Schemes | GOP Oversight Committee

*** STARTS AT 28 minutes... skip to 28:01 to see from the beginning:

Here is the livestream video for the House Oversight Committee Press Conference on Biden Family’s Business Schemes



COMER: “The bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies.”

source:

https://www.youtube.com/live/ct5_ylpoYwo?feature=share








