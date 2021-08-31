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A Better Way To Install The Front Take Down Pin
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7382 views • August 31, 2021
In the past I have used a small "blind pin" to install the front take down pin. It can be tricky because there is a small spring and retention pin involved. In this video I will show you a new method that requires no custom tools. It takes advantage of the fact that the front plates are removable. This is a much simpler and easier method I hope you will find useful!
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