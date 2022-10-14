Can the Falco Comfortable Hybrid IWB holster make your EDC better?

Can IWB carry be comfortable? The Falco Comfortable Hybrid IWB holster just might live up to its name your your demands for EDC.





I have been working with this holster for a little while now and I must say, I was surprised at how comfortable it made carrying my Sig P365 in an IWB holster.





#edc #iwb #holster @The Rogue Banshee @Falco Holsters





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:36 Falco Comfortable Hybrid IWB Overview

1:13 Red Dot Ready

1:27 Flexibility and breathability

1:59 What works and what could be improved

2:49 IWB and OWB Holster in one

3:12 my thoughts on reholstering

4:25 fit and finish

6:16 final thoughts





