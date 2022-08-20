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The
MHRA Spin Jab ADRs And Hide Data.
https://rumble.com/v1go3wt-the-mhra-spin-jab-adrs-and-hide-data..html
Original Source:-
This is an excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program that went out live 10th August 2022. Featuring David Scott, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans.
50:26
- The MHRA Spin Jab ADRs And Hide Data
It's now official, the worlds leading regulator does not respond to any questions about research, or any opposing medical expert opinions that do not support their narratives. It seems the MHRA dismiss any questions about medical ethics not least the carryings on in their live board meetings.
Full show and much more can be found here:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-10th-august-2022
Sources:
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UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/3QATjCo
MHRA Y/C Summary: - https://bit.ly/3vSWeOA
DS Article: - https://bit.ly/3doXTW5
UK CV Family: - https://bit.ly/3zKK7o0
Freeman Reports Video: - https://bit.ly/3PgCpaO
MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3PdjEFw
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
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MHRA, Worlds Leading Health Products Regulator, BS