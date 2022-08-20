The MHRA Spin Jab ADRs And Hide Data.



https://rumble.com/v1go3wt-the-mhra-spin-jab-adrs-and-hide-data..html





Original Source:-

This is an excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program that went out live 10th August 2022. Featuring David Scott, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans.





50:26 - The MHRA Spin Jab ADRs And Hide Data



It's now official, the worlds leading regulator does not respond to any questions about research, or any opposing medical expert opinions that do not support their narratives. It seems the MHRA dismiss any questions about medical ethics not least the carryings on in their live board meetings.





Full show and much more can be found here:-

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-10th-august-2022





Sources:

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UKC Yellow Card: - https://bit.ly/3QATjCo



MHRA Y/C Summary: - https://bit.ly/3vSWeOA



DS Article: - https://bit.ly/3doXTW5



UK CV Family: - https://bit.ly/3zKK7o0



Freeman Reports Video: - https://bit.ly/3PgCpaO



MHRA Board Meetings: - https://bit.ly/3PdjEFw





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

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MHRA, Worlds Leading Health Products Regulator, BS