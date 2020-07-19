© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silvano Trotta - Sous nos yeux !
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • July 19, 2020
Import YT 15 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojF6md3x6ZI
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Ils se moquent de nous, sans même plus prendre de précaution, nous prenant déjà pour des moutons dociles !
https://www.sentiweb.fr/?page=maladies&;mal=25
https://youtube.com/watch?v=iPXUmFph8e0
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ESL8KsLPM3Y
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/opinion/todaysdebate/2020/07/14/anthony-fauci-wrong-with-me-peter-navarro-editorials-debates/5439374002/
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/monde/etats-unis-entre-le-docteur-fauci-et-mister-trump-la-guerre-est-declaree_2130698.html
https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/fox-35-investigates-florida-department-of-health-says-some-labs-have-not-reported-negative-covid-19-results
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m2839
https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/doctors-association-stop-covid-surge/
https://www.lemonde.fr/passeurdesciences/article/2012/10/10/combien-de-virus-inhalez-vous-chaque-minute_5986288_5470970.html
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/sciences/des-milliards-de-virus-et-de-bacteries-pleuvent-sur-terre-chaque-annee_1983055.html
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372?query=TOC
https://refus.wiltee.com
https://youtube.com/watch?v=E70WTQb70yc
https://www.lci.fr/international/coronavirus-enigme-en-argentine-57-marins-contamines-par-le-covid-19-apres-35-jours-en-mer-2159243.html
http://www.clement-triboulet.com
https://www.facebook.com/boulenveroniquesantehumaniste/
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Ils se moquent de nous, sans même plus prendre de précaution, nous prenant déjà pour des moutons dociles !
https://www.sentiweb.fr/?page=maladies&;mal=25
https://youtube.com/watch?v=iPXUmFph8e0
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ESL8KsLPM3Y
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/opinion/todaysdebate/2020/07/14/anthony-fauci-wrong-with-me-peter-navarro-editorials-debates/5439374002/
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/monde/etats-unis-entre-le-docteur-fauci-et-mister-trump-la-guerre-est-declaree_2130698.html
https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/fox-35-investigates-florida-department-of-health-says-some-labs-have-not-reported-negative-covid-19-results
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m2839
https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/doctors-association-stop-covid-surge/
https://www.lemonde.fr/passeurdesciences/article/2012/10/10/combien-de-virus-inhalez-vous-chaque-minute_5986288_5470970.html
https://www.lexpress.fr/actualite/sciences/des-milliards-de-virus-et-de-bacteries-pleuvent-sur-terre-chaque-annee_1983055.html
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372?query=TOC
https://refus.wiltee.com
https://youtube.com/watch?v=E70WTQb70yc
https://www.lci.fr/international/coronavirus-enigme-en-argentine-57-marins-contamines-par-le-covid-19-apres-35-jours-en-mer-2159243.html
http://www.clement-triboulet.com
https://www.facebook.com/boulenveroniquesantehumaniste/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.