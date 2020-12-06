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COVID Diagnosis with PCR | Misinterpreting results | Cycle threshold explained
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84 views • December 06, 2020
#PCR testing to diagnose #COVID may be resulting in wrong diagnoses, unnecessary scares about #reinfection, and wasted resources. This video explains why RT-PCR tests, which are the gold standard for diagnostic testing, may be hindering our fight against COVID-19; how, after seven months, we still aren’t doing testing right; and what experts believe needs to change. Most importantly, we explore the role of the cycle threshold in all of this. Check out what a "Ct" is and why experts are calling for greater reporting of the Ct in results and changes to its threshold in laboratory protocols.
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See more, including research links, at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_1Z8cSXI-Q&;feature=emb_logo
_________________________________________________________
See more, including research links, at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_1Z8cSXI-Q&;feature=emb_logo
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