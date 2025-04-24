BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Updates With Juan O’Savin - Deep State at the Vatican? Pope, Schwab, and the Battle for the Church
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
141 views • 1 week ago

Juan O’Savin unravel the alleged globalist infiltration of the Catholic Church. With the sudden passing of Pope Francis and Klaus Schwab’s shocking resignation, questions arise: Was Pope Francis installed by intelligence agencies? Is the Vatican being used to push the WEF agenda?


The conversation explores deep ties between Freemasonry, global elites, and Church corruption—culminating in an urgent call for spiritual and political awakening. Plus, major developments from Gitmo, election reform, and Trump’s showdown with the deep state.


Key Themes:


Pope Francis’ alleged installation by the CIA and other agencies


Klaus Schwab under investigation—was his resignation timed?


Freemasonry and ancient occult symbolism in global power structures


The Vatican’s ties to globalist networks and spiritual subversion


Trump’s executive orders and the war to reclaim honest elections


Looming exposure of election fraud and foreign interference


Upcoming arrests and the fight to restore the Church and nation


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.


