Alexa Finally Talks (EXTREMELY TERRIFYING) - Using high-end technology we have successfully cracked Alexa, to tell the truth.



So Never ASK ALEXA These Questions You Will Regret It and do not ask me why this is truly a don't ask don't tell situation. Here we see why Alexa recording everything so don't ask don't tell for this Amazon Alexa hacks. personally, I think the is what not to say to Alexa because it can get scary at times.



WHY?

When Alexa is asked questions that she does not understand, she responds and responds: “Sorry, I can’t find an answer to the question I heard.” However, in this case, the ring light around the device disappears, and it turns off, and the device fails to provide any response.



I do not know if this is crazy or what but I think there is something behind this. Now I have no problem with safety, but I personally would like to be notified and not have them record my voice without my information. To me, this is not right.