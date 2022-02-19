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Situation Update: The Real 10 Days of Darkness Is Coming!! This Is An Extinction Level Event!! "Elite Power Grab" Being Dismantled!!
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44412 views • February 19, 2022
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Sources for Video:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61b0d2310b30510f180874ac
https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-the-peoples-convoy-heading-to-washington-organizers-unveil-their-plans_4282042.html
https://allnewspipeline.com/As_The_Peasants_Rise.php
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/msm-beigns-to-warn-of-hiv-covid-19-variants-together
https://freewestmedia.com/2022/02/15/the-very-untimely-death-of-luc-montagnier/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/another-deadly-outbreak-as-covid-hystria-winds-down
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-16-canadian-pm-trudeau-anyone-donating-freedom-convoy-truckers-terrorist-financing.html
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/02/16/nih-refuses-to-comply-with-congressional-doc-request/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-16-dni-ratcliffe-special-counsel-durham-obama-biden-knew-about-clinton-plot-entrap-trump.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-17-trump-blasts-hillary-clinton-for-committing-treason.html
Let's Get This War On Information Going Daily!! Give A Small Donation To Help Our Production Rate Today!! Go To: https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95
Our Patreon is: https://www.patreon.com/user?
Sources for Video:
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61b0d2310b30510f180874ac
https://www.theepochtimes.com/exclusive-the-peoples-convoy-heading-to-washington-organizers-unveil-their-plans_4282042.html
https://allnewspipeline.com/As_The_Peasants_Rise.php
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/msm-beigns-to-warn-of-hiv-covid-19-variants-together
https://freewestmedia.com/2022/02/15/the-very-untimely-death-of-luc-montagnier/
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/another-deadly-outbreak-as-covid-hystria-winds-down
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-16-canadian-pm-trudeau-anyone-donating-freedom-convoy-truckers-terrorist-financing.html
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/02/16/nih-refuses-to-comply-with-congressional-doc-request/
https://www.newstarget.com/2022-02-16-dni-ratcliffe-special-counsel-durham-obama-biden-knew-about-clinton-plot-entrap-trump.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-02-17-trump-blasts-hillary-clinton-for-committing-treason.html
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