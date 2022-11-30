Create New Account
UN CLIMATE CHANGE DECEPTION-DESTRUCTION OF ENERGY SOURCES/WORLD ECONOMIES-ALEX NEWMAN
Episode 421 of the A Minute to Midnite Show. Nov 3rd 2022.Tony is joined by Alex Newman. The World Economic Forum, the fascistic and globalist Big Business alliance behind the Great Reset agenda, is publicly arguing that “climate reparations” must be “top of the agenda at COP27.”

