Vaccine Killings - Lawsuit against Bill Gates

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Bill Gates and the CEO of India's largest vaccine manufacturer have been
indicted by the Supreme Court of India on charges of "vaccine
murder." This program looks at who the courageous plaintiffs are and how
they justify their lawsuit.
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