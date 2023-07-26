Steve Kirsch On RFK’s White House Run: Dems Attempt To Silence Kennedy In Congressional Hearing

The knives are out for Robert Kennedy Jr.

Journalist Steve Kirsch is back with Stew to discuss the RFK campaign and the Democrats who want him censored and ultimately silenced.

RFK recently appeared before Congress to testify about the undeniable, coordinated censorship he has faced online ever since he broke with the left and became perhaps the world’s single most famous critic of the mass vaccination agenda.

This is the same playbook they ran against Donald Trump.

First, there’s censorship and deplatforming.

Just last month, RFK’s blockbuster interview with Jordan Peterson got yanked off YouTube for “misinformation.”

When censorship fails, they try to ridicule.

They’ve called RFK Jr. a conspiracy theorist and they’ve mocked him as a goofball and an idiot.

During the Congressional hearings about his censorship, Democrats simply made fun of him and tried to land stupid dunks, rather than engaging with anything he had to say.

The next phase in the delegitimization campaign is relentless character assassination.

RFK suggested that Covid-19 was designed to target some groups of people but not others and cried “racism”.

He didn’t come up with that idea however, scientists did by analyzing the infection rates of people groups.

Just two years ago, the media admitted this fact and claimed Covid was a bigger threat to Black Americans and justified denying medical care to old white people.

Joe Biden does not believe in free speech and Steve Kirsch regrets voting for him.

When Steve Kirsch discovered the data about the danger of the Covid-19 vaccines he could not get any Democrats to engage with them.

Today's Democrat party is now the party of communists which is why they must silence any dissent.

Not only does RFK differ with mainstream Democrats on vaccines, he also does not agree with the U.S. support for the war in Ukraine.

The RFK campaign functions as an act of protest to get a political dialogue started that the Democrats do not want to have.



