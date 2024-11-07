Urgent analysis on November 6, 2024, Russian Armed Forces are advancing and advancing on the Kurakhovo direction, moving very quickly towards the town from the south near Trudove, with additional reports that Stepanivka has been liberated up to 2 km along the northern shore of Kurakhovo Reservoir. Russian soldiers installed the battle flag of their unit on a residential building, confirming full control over the settlement. Between Kurakhovo and Trudove, there are several another settlements where Ukrainian troops who claimed to have stood firm there are now starting to fall into a new cauldron! Ukrainian troops would most likely have avoided this difficult situation if they had carried out a large-scale withdrawal.

It seems that Russian troops are continuing to deploy their offensive capabilities to form a depression in the direction of Donetsk, breaking through Ukrainian defenses near Trudove. The BMP squad of the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade with armored forces maneuvered, landing in an area between the west of the settlement and 3.5 km south of Kostiantynopolske. Here, the fighting takes place in the forest belt where the assault units take and consolidate in the tree line, capturing several positions. The Russian forces are again outmaneuvering and cutting off supplies to the Ukrainian units in a worsening operational crisis, with less than 4 kilometers left to reach the Kostiantynopolske point with the advance very fast and getting tighter every day.

At the same time, Zelensky's defenders from the 79th Brigade, who claim to have held out for more than two years in Kurakhovo, appear to be short of equipment to stop the Russians, and are seeking donations. They are in need of Mavic 3T drones with thermal cameras, a vital support to help them get spies at night, and to bolster their defenses, which are under threat in the Kurakhovo circle.

