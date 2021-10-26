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Zohar: Advanced Sound & Frequency Technology of the Hathor Temple…[25.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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68 views • October 26, 2021
+ Mysteries of Dandera Zodiac
The uniqueness of the Temple of Hathor came with the discovery that this is the only Egyptian temple aligned with the constellation of Ursa Major (the Big Dipper). Upon careful examination of the zodiacal images, we find the thirteenth zodiac of the serpent. This tells us that the key to unlocking these codes is the activation of kundalini energy. This is indeed a feminine temple, built in honor of the seven sisters goddesses, typified by the Pleiades and known in many ancient cultures. They all tells that these mothers have come to awaken humanity to their greatest potential. Could the interdimensionally encoded information of this temple remind us of our true origins and help us discover our light in the universe?

Explore mysteries of the ancient world from symbols left by Atlantis to mysterious power sources https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_... Trace the lineage of humanity through giants and elongated heads, seeking the deepest secrets of our hidden past.

17,844 views Premiered 13 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
474K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GfNsrETpHjA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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