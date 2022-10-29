Watch This Video, Your Soul Will Tremble, And Tears Will Pour! (These Monsters don't deserve to live another minute. Let the Executions begin already! - harrier)

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An innocent child, that has been assaulted, covered in blood, in agony, extending her hand in search of help, and the only thing she sees is monsters making videos of her suffering... Look carefully at those faces!!
This is what happens when a society loses its moral compass...
WE ARE NOT THE SAME
https://t.me/EXPOSEthePEDOSendOfTheCABAL/18937