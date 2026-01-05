The Frights’ Richard Dotson - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 600

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Richard Dotson, bassist of the surf punk band, The Frights, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Ready When You Are Tour with Flycatcher, Remo Drive, Liily, and Buddha Trixie. The Frights is currently supporting their newest album, Ready When You Are.





PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender American Professional Precision Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6y013N

Ernie Ball Super Slinky Bass Strings (.045–.100) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OekZVA

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2aoebD

Darkglass Microtubes B7K Analog Bass Preamp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JBa6v

Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Bass Big Muff Pi - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGAog7

Pedaltrain Metro 16 Pedalboard - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vP5vGA

Walrus Audio Canvas Power 5 Isolated Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GzAO1

Fender Bassman 800 Bass Amplifier Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dO2vNQ

Fender Bassman Pro Neo 410 Bass Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqavJD

Dunlop Tortex Green Picks (0.88 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRXYEO





Film Date - November 8, 2025

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL





