The Frights’ Richard Dotson - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 600
The Frights' Richard Dotson - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 600
Premieres 01/08/26, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Richard Dotson, bassist of the surf punk band, The Frights, shows off the gear that he uses onstage, while on the Ready When You Are Tour with Flycatcher, Remo Drive, Liily, and Buddha Trixie. The Frights is currently supporting their newest album, Ready When You Are.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender American Professional Precision Bass - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6y013N

Ernie Ball Super Slinky Bass Strings (.045–.100) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OekZVA

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/2aoebD

Darkglass Microtubes B7K Analog Bass Preamp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/3JBa6v

Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Bass Big Muff Pi - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGAog7

Pedaltrain Metro 16 Pedalboard - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/vP5vGA

Walrus Audio Canvas Power 5 Isolated Power Supply - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/4GzAO1

Fender Bassman 800 Bass Amplifier Head - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dO2vNQ

Fender Bassman Pro Neo 410 Bass Cabinet - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/yqavJD

Dunlop Tortex Green Picks (0.88 mm) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/YRXYEO


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - November 8, 2025

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE FRIGHTS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/frightsband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/thefrights


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

00:53 Bass Guitar

02:46 Pedalboard

05:20 Amp & Cabinet

08:01 Picks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


bassistdigital tour busgear mastersthe frightsthe frights digital tour busthe frights gear mastersthe frights gearthe frights rigthe frights interviewthe frights bandthe frights musicgear the frightsrig the frightsinterview the frightsband the frightsmusic the frightsthe frights bassistthe frights bass playerthe frights bass guitarrichard dotsonrichard dotson bassistrichard dotson bass playerrichard dotson bass guitar
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

00:53Bass Guitar

02:46Pedalboard

05:20Amp & Cabinet

08:01Picks

