This Saint News 10/1/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.

Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





We’re covering a lot of ground this week, starting with the Biden impeachment inquiry. Why do they keep saying there’s no evidence? Next, we’ll talk human trafficking and that is gonna lead us right into Elon Musk doing citizen journalism at the border. Good stuff. Red meat has been getting a bad rap lately, but the benefits are undeniable. The headlines are lit this week, as are the top stories, and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.







100 years of Star Wars (with Midjourney and Pika Labs)

https://x.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1705298030335803528?s=20





Egyptian businessman, 40, accused of bribing Sen. Bob Menendez, 69, arrested by feds on corruption charges at JFK and freed on $5million bond

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12564401/Egyptian-businessman-accused-bribing-Sen-Bob-Menendez-arrested-JFK.html





Donald Trump's stunning Mar-a-Lago estate is worth $282M MORE than the $18M valuation given by Manhattan judge who held ex president liable for fraud, Palm Beach realtor says

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12566635/Donald-Trump-Mar-Lago-estate.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490





WATCH The Stunning First 9 Minutes Of Kristen Welker’s Trump Interview That Were Edited Out Of Meet the Press

https://www.mediaite.com/news/watch-the-stunning-first-9-minutes-of-kristen-welkers-trump-interview-that-were-edited-out-of-meet-the-press/