Prototype Commercial for My Son's Lawncare Service | 3 Non-Communist Students. 1 Vision.

WD Lawncare was founded by Max Woods, Joey Duncan and Aubrey Napoleon-Hill Clark.



If you live in the Tulsa area you can text 918-519-6823 to schedule your first service for just $1.



3 Non-Communist Students. 1 Vision.



Step 1 - We mow, trim and edge your lawn the first time for just $1. - At WD Lawn Care we believe in our service quality so much that your first mowing experience with us is always just $1.

Step 2 - After we have mowed your lawn for just $1, we will know how much to quote you for on-going mowing services and we will beat any competitor’s price by at least 10%.

Step 3 - Your grass keeps growing and we keep mowing.