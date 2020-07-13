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Dr Robert Young answers a question about Chlorine Dioxide with Sacha Stone.
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878 views • July 13, 2020
Sacha Stone who has founded the International Tribunal for Natural Justice interviews Dr Robert Young. This these clips they talk about Chlorine Dioxide. Then a clip talking about the important of salt vrs sugar. Very important information.
One of Dr Youngs papers on Sodium Chlorite :
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/chlorine-dioxide-clo2-as-a-non-toxic-antimicrobial-agent-for-virus-bacteria-and-yeast-candida-albicans.html
A Way To Reverse Cancer, AIDS, Diabetes, and the Majority of Humanity's Diseases Is Here. Learn It. Use It.
See this documentary here with subtitles in 13 langues http://quantumleap.is/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-18-researchers-claim-100-percent-cure-rate-vs-covid-19-ecuador-intravenous-chlorine-dioxide.html
Link to clinical Trails https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04343742
Amazing. potentially world changing interview. Chlorine dioxide trials running in multiple hospitals. Amazing results coming in. Does Trump know?
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” - Andreas Kalcker
See the full interview here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhIC_j_GwFE
One of Dr Youngs papers on Sodium Chlorite :
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/chlorine-dioxide-clo2-as-a-non-toxic-antimicrobial-agent-for-virus-bacteria-and-yeast-candida-albicans.html
A Way To Reverse Cancer, AIDS, Diabetes, and the Majority of Humanity's Diseases Is Here. Learn It. Use It.
See this documentary here with subtitles in 13 langues http://quantumleap.is/
- Infowars interview discussing MMS can be viewed here;
https://www.brighteon.com/de144131-e777-4018-af30-6ea3d485edc0
... starts at the 5 minute mark.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-05-18-researchers-claim-100-percent-cure-rate-vs-covid-19-ecuador-intravenous-chlorine-dioxide.html
Link to clinical Trails https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04343742
Amazing. potentially world changing interview. Chlorine dioxide trials running in multiple hospitals. Amazing results coming in. Does Trump know?
“To declare Chlorine Dioxide as a dangerous to ingest when there is not a single scientific documented case of death in 100 years is a serious mistake, that will cost thousands of lives for the negligence of not having proven this false premise by the governments” - Andreas Kalcker
See the full interview here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhIC_j_GwFE
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