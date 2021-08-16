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Shattered Paradise: Illuminati The Royal Serpent Seed Revealed on Camera [20.10.2018]
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233 views • August 16, 2021
We are a husband and wife team who started this channel to share the Good News of salvation found in Jesus Christ and to expose the Satanic hidden agendas in today’s society. We want to continue as a couple rooted in Christ to share the knowledge and truth that we have gathered to all our brothers and sisters in Christ and to those seeking to find him.
Help us continue to expose the truth and spread the word of God by sharing our videos work with others!
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them". Ephesians 5:11
577,788 views Oct 20, 2018
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/29UI3r9zz3A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Help us continue to expose the truth and spread the word of God by sharing our videos work with others!
"Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them". Ephesians 5:11
577,788 views Oct 20, 2018
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/29UI3r9zz3A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://shatteredparadise.com/
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