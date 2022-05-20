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Half of Biden’s Twitter followers turn out to be bots
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21 views • May 20, 2022
RT.
An audit provided by software company SparkToro has confirmed what many of us already suspected - 49.3% of Joe Biden’s Twitter followers are fake.
Even so, maybe the real question should be ‘Wait, so half of Biden’s followers actually MEANT to follow him?’
Details: https://on.rt.com/bwr6
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15ar5o-half-of-bidens-twitter-followers-turn-out-to-be-bots.html
An audit provided by software company SparkToro has confirmed what many of us already suspected - 49.3% of Joe Biden’s Twitter followers are fake.
Even so, maybe the real question should be ‘Wait, so half of Biden’s followers actually MEANT to follow him?’
Details: https://on.rt.com/bwr6
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15ar5o-half-of-bidens-twitter-followers-turn-out-to-be-bots.html
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