Live Special 2024 -05- A Special Kind of UFO & Paranormal Show -Come join + Pauls multiverse Part2

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Todays Openlines Topics.. Ghost accounts

and images!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

are working ok before continuing and set up Jitsi voice meet[00:07:50] (1d) Mike King brings un the royal Kate having cancer which leadsto the Bob Marley bio movie and Netflix 3 body problem tv series just out![00:15:00] (1e) Censorship of comedy and cartoons

[00:25:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paranormal Videos and Ghost Stories

Paul shows a weird smudge he got on camera that lookslike ghostly hands.[00:30:00] (3) Paul Multiverse theory that he got from dreams sincealiens visited him in 2020.. that explains everything from Bigfoot Ghosts andtime-slips etc[00:39:00] (4) Paul draws and explains it[00:45:00] (4b) Mandela Effect might be real[00:57:00] (4c) Bigfoots how could they be multiversal?[01:01:00] (4d) Time Slips and Time Travelling go back and forthyears how it can be done in multiverse but not spacetime![01:07:00] (5) Famous Time-Slip acconts Paul rechantsthe stories[01:14:00] (6) Seers??? Nostradamus - Paul plays his old episodewhere he saw what Mabus meant about the rise of evil/demon[01:45:00] (7) Out of Body experiences and dreams that came true![01:51:00] (8) Paul has a 4min break now with cool music and alien graphics[02:03:00] (9) Paul is back and resumes... GHOSTS caught on Camera 7newsAus

[02:41:00] (10) Catch up with comments and see Mike is back[02:45:30] (11) The problem with SecCam CCTV and IR based cameraswith active IR can cause artifacts cos of compression ghosting and motionblur and missing data cos object shades of grey blend with backgroundin compression![02:56:37] (12) Firmware bugs in SecCam motion detection and recordcan be fooled.. why continuous recording is betterbut it still wont alert to movement[02:59:38] (13) Stealth Silicon Sheets can cloak people from camera[03:03:00] (14) Blinding IR cameras makes them useless[03:09:00] (15) Interesting facts on FLIR cameras[03:18:00] (16) Reading out Ghost accounts/Stories for rest ofthe show hoping someone new come on voice and tell theirpersonal story to us!





