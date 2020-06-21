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Discussion of the Economic Reset and where the USA is with respects to it.
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47 views • June 21, 2020
NESARA, economic reset, debt elimination, flat tax, stop payroll taxes, increases for senior citizens, fraud hotline, Constitutional Law. Additional Info:
https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-rumors-as-of-sat-june-20-2020
https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/friday-night-x22-reports-6-19-2020 ; and:
https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-rumors-as-of-sun-june-21-2020
https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-rumors-as-of-sat-june-20-2020
https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/friday-night-x22-reports-6-19-2020 ; and:
https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/restored-republic-via-a-gcr-rumors-as-of-sun-june-21-2020
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