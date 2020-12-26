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COVID-19 & GLOBALISM Part 1 - Danny Jones
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70 views • December 26, 2020
Is this Coronavirus a Sign of the End of the World?
Rev. Danny Jones pastors Northlake Baptist Church in Gainesville, GA. In this sermon of 19th April 2020, he speaks on 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12 and places the COVID-19 crisis in the perspective of globalism and the New World Order.
Just came accross this. Nice to hear a preacher who dares speaking this truth. Highly recommended!
Rev. Danny Jones pastors Northlake Baptist Church in Gainesville, GA. In this sermon of 19th April 2020, he speaks on 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12 and places the COVID-19 crisis in the perspective of globalism and the New World Order.
Just came accross this. Nice to hear a preacher who dares speaking this truth. Highly recommended!
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