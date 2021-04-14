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Duante Wright Killing vs the Media Narrative
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50 views • April 14, 2021
The corporate media has been promoting riots, negating the police chief, Tim Gannon of Brooklyn, Minnesota description of the riots, and reporting once again the white on black narrative when it presents itself versus any sort of fair assessment of all the deaths that have taken place. Officer Kimberly Potter will be charged with manslaughter, and the death was a tragedy, but Duante Wright had a warrant out for assault with a pistol. He was not an angel.
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