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Prajay Treetops Villas at Shamirpet
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Homes that blend nature with modern architecture. Treetops comprise of beautifully made villas and independent houses in Shamirpet Mandal, Malkajgiri district, which combine the tranquility of nature with the aesthetic of modern homes. These villas have been designed with the aim of creating homes that boast plenty of lush greenery all around.
Find out more at http://prajayengineers.com/treetops.html
Find out more at http://prajayengineers.com/treetops.html
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