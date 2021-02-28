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Life is Not Going to Re-stabilize, Now What?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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131 views • February 28, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/


Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record money printing of the U.S Dollar will ripple through the global economy in 2021 causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. Bitcoin is the new store of value globally for institutional money, and with rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?

•Fertilizer shortage USA
•2013 fertilizer shortages vs 2021 shortage
•Will food price increases cause another Arab Spring globally?
•Phosphate export embargo
•Real Cause of food inflation 2021-2022
•Why $15 an hour minimum wage won’t work
•Grain exports reduced globally
•Inflation before deflation 2021-2022
•Blockchain ration cards


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