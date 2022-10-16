NUMEROUS LOUD Explosions At FBI Headquarters Washington DC ~

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Continuous loud explosions or gun fire at the FBI HQ building in DC in the middle of the night! Where are the first responders & police??? It sounds like gunshots, but anyone's guess.
167,671 views Streamed live on Oct 12, 2022 LIVE LANDCast
Full video:
https://youtu.be/KKrJfkxSYe8
FBI Issues report that it was a pressure release valve in the HVAC system.
https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/dc/fbi-headquarters-gunfire-noises-blamed-on-steam-release-system/65-77bddf62-1c6e-42c2-829b-dd06db8da74e