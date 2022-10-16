Create New Account
NUMEROUS LOUD Explosions At FBI Headquarters Washington DC ~
Continuous loud explosions or gun fire at the FBI HQ building in DC in the middle of the night! Where are the first responders & police??? It sounds like gunshots, but anyone's guess. 

167,671 views Streamed live on Oct 12, 2022 LIVE LANDCast

Full video:

https://youtu.be/KKrJfkxSYe8

FBI Issues report that it was a pressure release valve in the HVAC system.  

https://www.wusa9.com/article/news/local/dc/fbi-headquarters-gunfire-noises-blamed-on-steam-release-system/65-77bddf62-1c6e-42c2-829b-dd06db8da74e 




Keywords
multiple explosionsin dcor gun fireat the fbi building

