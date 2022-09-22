Create New Account
Re-Firement Celebration!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/its-time-to-refire-not-retire/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "Today is InLight Connection’s anniversary! We started our ministry 21 years ago. We thank all of you for your support!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I have some exciting news and an opportunity for you to celebrate with us."

hollywooddoug addisonspirit connectioninlight connectionbob jonescindy jacobs21st anniversarypatricia kingstacey campbelljames gollshawn bolz

