Re-Firement Celebration!

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Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/its-time-to-refire-not-retire/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Today is InLight Connection’s anniversary! We started our ministry 21 years ago. We thank all of you for your support!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I have some exciting news and an opportunity for you to celebrate with us."