Quo Vadis





Dec 31, 2023

In this video we share Pope Francis Homily on the Death of Benedict XVI.





(From the Vatican Press room of the Holy See)





At 5 p m today, in the Vatican Basilica, the Holy Father Francis presided over the first Vespers of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy Mother of God, followed by the exhibition of the Blessed Sacrament, the traditional song of the anthem “Te Deum”.





The celebration on New Year's Eve took place in Saint Peter's Basilica.





We publish below the homily that Pope Francis pronounced during the celebration of the Vespers:





In his homily, the Pope remembered Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died earlier in the morning, recalling his great kindness, witness of faith and prayer.





“And speaking of kindness, at this moment, my thought naturally goes to dear Pope emeritus Benedict XVI who left us this morning.





We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so kind.





And we feel such gratitude in our hearts: gratitude to God for having given him to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him for all the good he accomplished, and above all, for his witness of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his recollected life.





Only God knows the value and the power of his intercession, of the sacrifices he offered for the good of the Church.”





Kindness marked the key word in the Pope's homily during this celebration of Evening Prayer of the Solemnity of Mary Most Holy, Mother of God.





The Pope recalled Mary's "yes" to God and that His will be fulfilled in her "began the slow journey of the gestation of a humanity free from sin and filled with grace and truth, filled with love and faithfulness."





The Pope explained how God chose this way to enter into the world and history.





Pope Francis will preside at the funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5, 2023.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M5D9sEmLf0



