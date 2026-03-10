Disturbing: Residents of Tehran told Reuters that the nighttime strikes by the US and Israel were the most brutal in this war so far

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of Tehran told Reuters that the nighttime strikes by the US and Israel were the most brutal in this war so far.
"It was like hell. They bombed everywhere in Tehran. My children are now afraid to sleep. We have nowhere to go," said one of the local residents.
Al-Jazeera publishes a video of the debris being cleared in the Iranian capital and the extraction of a little girl's body from the rubble.