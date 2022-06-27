You Need to Start Avoiding These Foods #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lcsoHy5PO6g





You may be picking up a lot of the things in the supermarket that you should actually be avoiding… 🚫





Continue reading to find out what food items you need to avoid for improved health!





In this video, Dr. Raj Anand, the author of the book ‘A Practical Approach to EKG Interpretation’, reveals what food items you should completely avoid.

Dr. Raj Anand reveals that in order to achieve good health, we must stay away from processed meat like sausages, salami, and bologna. He also warns against prepackaged snacks, as well as sugary food and food with saturated fats. 🥓





He also recommends that people make a switch to avocado oil when cooking, as it is the healthier option compared to other oils like olive oil! 🥑

What are your thoughts about the food items Dr. Anand has recommended us to avoid? Let us know in the comments.