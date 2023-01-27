148 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Spiritual Gifts, Are They Still Relevant Today?

Episode 148 we discuss the spiritual gifts as set out in 1 Corinthians 12. Some say that they, or at least some of them, are not relevant anymore today. Others take them to the extreme and also misapply them. Especially the prophetic gift of the spirit is under attack. What does the Bible teach and what did the Adventist pioneers like Uriah Smith have to say about the spirit of prophecy? Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za

