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Bioweapon injections, military-grade propaganda and the Marcionites: A timeline
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216 views • June 08, 2021
Why did millions of Americans (and their children) agree to be injected with an experimental RNA bioweapon? It's a question that leaves most of us shaking our heads and just eight years ago it probably wouldn't have been possible.
https://theveryfirstbible.medium.com/bioweapon-injections-military-grade-propaganda-and-the-marcionites-a-timeline-6ae452a01efa
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/07/14/u-s-repeals-propaganda-ban-spreads-government-made-news-to-americans/
https://theveryfirstbible.medium.com/bioweapon-injections-military-grade-propaganda-and-the-marcionites-a-timeline-6ae452a01efa
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/
https://foreignpolicy.com/2013/07/14/u-s-repeals-propaganda-ban-spreads-government-made-news-to-americans/
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