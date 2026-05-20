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Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, in an interview with Andrew Napolitano, stated that the primary US interest in Ukraine is child trafficking.
He added that Western countries will persist in investing in Ukraine due to their interest in the trafficking of children for sex and organ transplants.
Source @Judge Napolitano
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