RECIPE FOR A FALSE FLAG: MILITARY MASS CASUALTY DRILLS HAPPENING NOW

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Spiro Skouras
The US Army Just Conducted a three day exercise in collaboration with the New York City Police and Fire Department. The exercise simulated a nuclear and biological event on the NYC subway system and Yankee Stadium.
Similar drills are scheduled for Philadelphia and Los Angeles in the coming months of September and October.
This raises concerns because the US Military has a track record for conducting experiments on the population using deadly pathogens without the populations knowledge or consent.
Right now there is no proof that anything nefarious is taking place. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that government exercises and drills provide the perfect the cover to conduct covert and illegal operations. The same sort of cover a declared pandemic provides.
Links
Getting ready for 'America's worst day'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9879531/US-soldiers-join-police-firefighters-train-doomsday-scenario-New-York.html
The Army tested 'germ warfare' on the NYC subway by smashing lightbulbs full of bacteria
https://www.businessinsider.com/biological-agents-were-tested-on-the-new-york-city-subway-2015-11?r=US&;IR=T
CDC Lab Alert PCR
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html