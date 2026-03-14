Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: FOIA filed for American People: Requests All Communications US-Iran "Negotiations"

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Mar 12, 2026
Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: Dr. SHIVA Files FOIA for American People: Requests All Communications US-Iran "Negotiations"
In this presentation, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, announces that on the morning of March 12, on behalf of the American people, he filed Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests to the U.S. Department of State, the Pentagon, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the CIA demanding all communications and records related to U.S.–Iran “negotiations” leading up to the U.S. attack. Dr.SHIVA exposes the core question every citizen must ask: were these negotiations real diplomacy, or political theater used to manufacture consent and hide who made the decisions, why they were made, and who benefits from escalation. Transparency is not optional when lives, war, and the future of this nation are on the line. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-dr-...
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Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,
Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and
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– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate
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Dr.SHIVA
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