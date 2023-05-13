Create New Account
Raytheon Corporation video Demonstration - of Tactics Using its ADM-160B MALD Decoy Missile - in Combination with AGM-88 HARM anti-Radar Missiles, and Striking Targets
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Video demonstration from Raytheon Corporation of the tactics of using its ADM-160B MALD decoy missile in combination with AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles and striking targets.


- So, initially, ADM-160B MALD decoy missiles are launched in the direction of the alleged positions of the air defense system, imitating real missiles or aircraft and diverting air defense to themselves.


- Further, anti-radar AGM-88 HARMs are launched at the identified air defense and radar positions to defeat them.


- And only after that strikes are carried out on the planned targets, which are now deprived of dense air defense cover.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
