👑 Trump asked about bombing water plants — responds with baby-chopping rant
Asked about US strikes on Iranian desalination plants — civilian infrastructure — Demented Donald went full Zionist mode, dodging the question with baby-chopping propaganda.
“They are among the most evil people ever on earth. They cut babies' heads off. They chop women in half. So I know nothing about a desalination plan... if they're complaining about a desalinization plan, we complain about the fact that they shouldn't be chopping babies' heads off, okay?”
What he does know is that the US killed 171 schoolgirls in a strike (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/66045?single) on the first day of its aggression.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
Christ is KING!