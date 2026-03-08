BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
👑 Trump asked about bombing water plants — responds with baby-chopping rant 🤡
👑 Trump asked about bombing water plants — responds with baby-chopping rant

Asked about US strikes on Iranian desalination plants — civilian infrastructure — Demented Donald went full Zionist mode, dodging the question with baby-chopping propaganda.

“They are among the most evil people ever on earth. They cut babies' heads off. They chop women in half. So I know nothing about a desalination plan... if they're complaining about a desalinization plan, we complain about the fact that they shouldn't be chopping babies' heads off, okay?”

What he does know is that the US killed 171 schoolgirls in a strike (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/66045?single) on the first day of its aggression.

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

