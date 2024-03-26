Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ANUNNAKI ORIGINS: What You NEED to know about the MESOPOTAMIAN story of CREATION
channel image
WOODWARDTV
37 Subscribers
125 views
Published Yesterday

We unravel the intricate tapestry of Sumerian mythology, tracing the origins of the Anunnaki, the gods who purportedly descended from the heavens to shape the fate of humanity. From their legendary abode, Heaven, to their pivotal roles in the creation of the universe, we delve into the rich lore surrounding these otherworldly beings.


WOODWARD ENTERTAINMENT: https://www.woodwardentertainment.com


WOODWARDTV ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-2354504


INSTAGRAM: @jaewoodward


FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093586728237


BRIGHTEON.COM: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwoodward2023


ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WOODWARDTV:e


SUDDEN WAVE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/@SuddenWave


SUBSCRIBE

LIKE And SHARE

Keywords
nibiruatlantisancient textsalien civilizationssumerian godsenuma elishzacharia sitchinanunnaki woodward tvwho are the anunnakianunnaki originsenki and enlilsumerian tabletseridu genesiscreation myth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket