We are being held in servitude, bondage - Eternally Aware
America at War
Published Yesterday

This is the full playlist "We are being held in servitude, bondage" created by @eternallyaware on YouTube. A man sharing his understanding about the intrinsic rights and freedoms we all have but fail to operate under.

I highly recommend that you subscribe to his channel, watch and share his videos, and educate yourself on how humanity has been deceived into bondage by a criminal system of Maritime Admiralty Law and Corporate Government.

This channel will show you the "nuts and bolts" on how you free yourself from the bondage we have all been duped into through Fraud and deceit.

PLEASE SHARE!

Original Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbbH2o_ElKr2o-_gNfnKjQJYHDDkX6Dg 

Links of Eternally Aware
https://eternallyaware.com/index.html 

Enforcing Natural Rights
https://johnspirit.education/index.html 

main channel link:
www.youtube.com/@eternallyaware 

Support Eternally Aware on YouTube by going and liking his videos and subscribing to his channel! You must support that which you like, or it goes away! And people teaching you to free yourself are in short supply!

So let him know that you appreciate all of his hard work!
It would not hurt my feelings if you gave this video a "Like" also
It don't cost anything

If my channel should disappear you can find me on these other platforms too

Social Media

Xephula  https://xephula.com/TexasOutlaw 

You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)

Live and speak the TRUTH!

