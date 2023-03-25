It’s An Engineered Deception- It’s All Planned! | Prophecy Update with Tom Hughes
151 views
Tom starts out with what Jesus said to not let anybody deceive you. Popularity 125,097 views on Feb 15, 2023. Deception is everywhere. Consider the objects that have been shot out of the sky ranging from balloons and strange objects, who knows what. Now we have this report that Norad doesn't rule out Aliens in space of unidentified objects. New York alters the story. Next is the unbelievable train accident in Ohio. What in the world is really going on with the Alien invasion? The deception will only increase and get harder and harder to tell the truth unless you have the Bible and will be able to stay the course. Mirrored
Keywords
noradtom hughesengineered deception
